ABP News-C Voter Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP to Sweep 49-63 Seats, BJP 5-19, Congress 0-4

File image of BJP, AAP workers

New Delhi, February 8: With polls ending in Delhi, all eyes are set on the outcome of the high-stake election. While the results are scheduled to be out on February 11, the exit poll predictions -- giving an insight on who is likely to emerge as the winner in the electoral battle -- were released today. News channel ABP News, in tie-up with research agency C Voter, predicted a clean sweep win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was predicted to win 49-63 seats in the 70-member assembly, whereas, the BJP was expected to be restricted to 5-19 seats. The Congress' tally may range from 0-4, as per the ABP-C Voter exit poll. Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Winning 48-61 Seats, BJP 9-21, Congress 0-1.

The voter turnout in Delhi was lower as compared to the previous assembly elections in 2015. Till 5 pm, a turnout of 52.7 percent was recorded by the Election Commission. The final figures are expected to be lower than 67.2 percent recorded in the last assembly polls. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Turnout Dips Vis-a-Vis 2015, Hints at Low Voter Enthusiasm Despite Charged Campaign.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the final opinion poll released by ABP News-C Voter, on February 5, had predicted 42-56 seats for the AAP, whereas, the BJP was expected to bag 10-24 constituencies. The Congress was, at the most, predicted to win 1 assembly segment in Delhi. Moreover, most of the pre-poll surveys had predicted a return for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Delhiites gave an unprecedented mandate to the AAP. The party, despite being a nascent political force as compared to the Congress and the BJP, ended up winning 67 out of the 70 seats. The BJP, which had won 32 seats in the 2013 polls, ended up being reduced to 3 constituencies. The Congress - ruling Delhi for the 15 consecutive years between 1998 to 2013 - ended up drawing a blank.