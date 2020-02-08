Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Winning 48-61 Seats, BJP 9-21, Congress 0-1

Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah | (Photo Credits: IANS/Facebook)

New Delhi, February 8: The voting for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 took place today. The exit polls for the Delhi elections were released after the voting. Republic-Jan Ki Baat released its exit poll results for the assembly elections after 6:30 pm. As per the survey, the AAP is headed for full majority victory, bagging 48-61 seats, whereas, the BJP could end up increasing its tally to 9-21 constituencies. The Congress would be restricted to 0-1 seat, predicted the post-election survey. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on February 11, and the results will be announced on the same day. Meanwhile, opinion polls predicted the victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in these assembly elections. According to most of the poll-predictions, Delhi Chief Minister will retain power as the AAP might bag 47-52 seats. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals to AAP Workers Not to Fall Into Opposition's Prey, Says 'Truth is With You'.

Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 6. Almost 1.5 crore voters decided the fate of 672candidates. Immediately after the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct was imposed in the national capital territory.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP recorded a resounding victory. The Kejriwal-led party bagged 67 seats out of 70. The saffron won the remaining three seats, while the Congress which ruled the state consecutively for 15 years failed to win even a single seat.