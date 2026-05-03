Assam Election Result 2026 Date and Time

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The much-anticipated Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4, with vote counting set to begin at 8am across all 126 constituencies in the state. Assam's assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9, recording an impressive voter turnout of over 85%, one of the highest figures seen in the state in recent years. The high turnout has added to the suspense surrounding the final outcome.

Key Contest

At the heart of this election is a direct battle between two political heavyweights. The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking a historic third consecutive term in power. Opposing them is the Congress party, which has mounted a strong comeback campaign under Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and currently the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in.

What Exit Polls Say

Exit polls released ahead of counting suggest a comfortable majority for the BJP-led government. Most polling agencies have projected a third straight term for Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration. Congress, according to these estimates, appears to be on the back foot, with projections offering little encouragement to Gaurav Gogoi's campaign in the state. When Will Election Commission Declare Assembly Elections Results 2026?

How Counting Works

The counting process follows a structured and strictly supervised procedure. It begins with the tallying of postal ballots, after which votes from Electronic Voting Machines are counted round by round for each constituency. Results are announced after every round, with the returning officer declaring the final result once all rounds are completed and verified. Security at counting centres remains tight, with strong rooms under constant guard and access restricted to authorised personnel and candidate representatives.

Real-time results, trends, and seat-by-seat analysis will be available on the Election Commission's official website from 8am on May 4.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).