When Will Election Commission Declare Assembly Elections Results 2026?

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to announce the results of the 2026 Assembly Elections for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry tomorrow, Monday, May 4. Counting of votes across 824 constituencies will begin simultaneously at 8:00 AM, concluding a high-stakes electoral process that spanned throughout April. Officials have confirmed that early trends are expected to emerge within the first two hours of counting, with a clearer picture of the mandates likely available by midday.

The Counting Schedule and Process for Assembly Elections 2026

Following established protocols, the counting process will begin with postal ballots, which include votes from service personnel, election staff, and senior citizens. Approximately 30 minutes later, officials will begin opening the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Orders Fresh Polling in All 285 Falta Booths on May 21 After BJP-TMC Clashes and Local Protests.

The results are tabulated in multiple rounds for each constituency. After each round, the data is verified by observers and shared with the candidates' agents before being uploaded to the ECI's official portal. While the majority of winners are expected to be declared by the afternoon, closely contested seats may see counting continue into the late evening.

What Is at Stake in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry?

The results will decide the political future of several major states and Union Territories:

Tamil Nadu (234 seats): A contest between the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK front, and the debutant TVK.

A contest between the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK front, and the debutant TVK. West Bengal (294 seats): A high-voltage battle between the ruling TMC and a surging BJP.

A high-voltage battle between the ruling TMC and a surging BJP. Kerala (140 seats): A historic attempt by the LDF for a third term against a resurgent UDF.

A historic attempt by the LDF for a third term against a resurgent UDF. Assam (126 seats) & Puducherry (30 seats): Key tests for the ruling NDA alliances.

How To Track Live Results of Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission has urged citizens to follow official sources for accurate information. Live updates will be available through:

ECI Official Website: results.eci.gov.in

results.eci.gov.in Voter Helpline App: Available on iOS and Android for real-time, constituency-wise trends.

Available on iOS and Android for real-time, constituency-wise trends. Digital Media: Major news platforms and live blogs will provide minute-by-minute coverage starting at 8:00 AM. Assembly Elections 2026 Vote Counting: ECI Rolls Out QR Code-Based ID System on May 4 to Block Unauthorized Entry Across 5 Key States.

The terms of the current assemblies in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are set to expire in the coming weeks, and the new governments are expected to be sworn in shortly after the final gazette notification is issued by the Commission.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).