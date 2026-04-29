Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV

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The exit poll results for the Assam assembly elections 2026 will be out today, April 29. Major news networks like ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV will host live streaming of their exit poll coverage. These networks will feature dedicated segments and data visualizations comparing the seat projections of various political alliances. For viewers on the go, these broadcasters will provide live streaming via their official YouTube channels and websites. Many of these platforms will also feature live blogs and real-time data trackers. Watch the Assam exit poll results 2026 live streaming by ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV below. Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News

Assam Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

Assam Exit Poll 2026 Result Live Streaming on NDTV

Assam Exit Polls 2026 Live Streaming on India Today

The 2026 Assembly elections in Assam witnessed a record-breaking voter turnout of approximately 85.38%, reflecting significant public engagement. The state, which went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, has been at the center of a closely watched contest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), aimed for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On the opposing side, the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), led by the Indian National Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, campaigned on key local issues and platform-specific agendas. Assam Assembly Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Biswanath Rally.

While exit polls provide early trends and valuable insights into voter sentiment, they are estimates based on sampling and surveys. The definitive results of the 2026 Assembly elections for Assam, along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, will be declared by the Election Commission on May 4, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).