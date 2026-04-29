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Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV

With the 2026 Kerala assembly election voting concluded, exit poll projections will be released today, April 29, at 6:30 PM. Networks like ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today, and NDTV will provide live coverage and seat estimates. These surveys offer an early look at voter sentiment before the official election results are declared on May 4, 2026.

By Kabir | Published: Apr 29, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV
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Anticipation is building across Kerala for the release of exit poll projections today, April 29. After 6:30 PM onwards, major news networks such as ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV will begin broadcasting their exit poll results for the 140-seat Kerala Legislative Assembly. These projections provide a preliminary look at voter sentiment following a campaign that saw high levels of public engagement across the state. Watch the Kerala exit poll results 2026 live streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV below. Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Streaming on ABP News

Kerala Exit Poll 2026 Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

Kerala Exit Poll 2026 Result Live Streaming on NDTV

Kerala Exit Polls 2026 Live Streaming on India Today

The Kerala Assembly elections were held on April 9, 2026, recording a robust voter turnout of approximately 78%. The election featured a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which sought a rare third consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also mounted a significant campaign, aiming to expand its legislative presence in the state. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: From Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom to Alankode Leelakrishnan in Thrissur, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies.

Important Note on Exit Polls

While exit polls are widely followed for their ability to gauge the political pulse, it is important to note that they are statistical estimates based on voter surveys conducted outside polling stations. They may not always accurately reflect the final outcome.

The definitive results, determined by the official counting of votes, will be announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday, May 4, 2026. Until then, these exit polls serve as the final indicators of voter trends before the official mandate is declared next week.

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TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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