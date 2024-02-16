Chandauli, February 16: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join Rahul Gandhi when he will enter Uttar Pradesh from the Naubatpur border in Chandauli district with his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (BJNY) on Friday. In a significant development, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel has also announced that she will join Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. Pallavi, who won the 2022 assembly polls on a Samajwadi ticket, is upset over the selection of SP candidates for Rajya Sabha. Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav to Attend Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Kaimur Today

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said: "Before Rahul Gandhi enters the state through the Naubatpur border, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Chandauli to welcome the BJNY in UP. Both of them will address a public meeting at National Inter College in Saiyyedraja township and later march up to Shaheed Sthal. Following a night halt in Chandauli, the march will enter Varanasi on Saturday." Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh Rescheduled, Shortened Due to Ongoing UP Board Exams

Rahul Gandhi will begin his BJNY in Varanasi from Golgadda crossing on Saturday, said Rai, adding that after passing through Visheshwarganj market and Maidagin crossing, the Congress leader will reach Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayer. He will then reach Godowlia crossing, where he will address the public. Later, Rahul Gandhi will leave for Bhadohi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).