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Patna, May 3: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the NDA in New Delhi on Sunday, amid growing speculation over an imminent cabinet expansion in the state. The meeting with Amit Shah is being seen as particularly significant, as sources indicate that his approval will play a crucial role in finalising the list of ministers. While the interaction was officially described as a courtesy call, political circles believe that discussions centred around the proposed cabinet expansion.

According to sources, deliberations focused on the likely induction of new leaders into the cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. The expansion has gained urgency as the current Bihar cabinet comprises only three members, including the Chief Minister. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Keeps 29 Departments Following Formation of New Government, Others To Be Allocated After Cabinet Expansion.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

आज नई दिल्ली में बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @samrat4bjp जी से भेंट हुई और उन्हें नए दायित्व की बधाई दी। बीते दो दशकों में NDA सरकार ने जिस तरह बिहार को जंगलराज से बाहर निकालकर विकास के रास्ते पर अग्रसर किया है, उसे आपके नेतृत्व में और भी गति मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/BRed0Iygfv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 3, 2026

Following the meeting, Samrat Choudhary shared a post on the social media platform X, stating, “Met with the country's Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and received guidance on various topics related to security, good governance, and the overall development of Bihar.”

Samrat Choudhary had taken oath as Chief Minister on April 15, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers—Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav—both from the Janata Dal (United) quota. With only three ministers currently in office, the need for expansion has become increasingly pressing. New Bihar CM: Samrat Choudhary Sworn In as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's Era Ends.

During his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister also held detailed discussions with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda, Nityanand Rai, and NDA leaders such as Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, regarding the prevailing political situation in Bihar, progress on development initiatives, and organisational strengthening.

Feedback was also exchanged on law and order, anti-corruption measures, and improving administrative efficiency in the state. Prior to his Delhi visit, Samrat Choudhary had met former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday. Sources suggest that the two leaders also discussed the cabinet expansion during their meeting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Amit Shah ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).