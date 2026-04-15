Patna, April 15: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has retained charge of 29 departments following the formation of the new government, with the remaining portfolios to be allocated after the expansion of the Cabinet. Following the formation of the new government in Bihar under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the initial allocation of portfolios has been carried out among the top leadership, comprising the CM and two Deputy Chief Ministers.

As per the official notification issued by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has retained a substantial share of governance responsibilities, keeping 29 key departments under his direct charge. New Bihar CM: Samrat Choudhary Sworn In as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's Era Ends.

These include crucial portfolios such as General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election, Revenue and Land Reforms, Mines and Geology, Urban Development and Housing, Health, Law, Industries, Road Construction, Agriculture, Minor Water Resources, Labour Resources and Migrant Worker Welfare, Youth, Employment and Skill Development, Tourism, Art and Culture, Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources, Disaster Management, Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare, Information Technology, Sports, Co-operative, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sugarcane Industry, Public Health Engineering, Panchayati Raj, and all such departments which are not allocated to anyone. He will also oversee departments not yet allocated.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been assigned 10 departments, including Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Building Construction, Minority Welfare, Education, Science, Technology and Technical Education, Rural Development, Transport, and Higher Education, reflecting a strong focus on governance and infrastructure. Samrat Choudhary Net Worth, Political Career and Family Details.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav will handle eight departments, including Energy, Planning and Development, Prohibition, Excise and Registration, Finance, Commercial Tax, Social Welfare, Food and Consumer Protection, and Rural Works -- portfolios central to the state's economic and welfare framework.

The remaining ministerial portfolios are expected to be distributed following the upcoming Cabinet expansion. Earlier, Samrat Choudhary took oath as Bihar's 24th Chief Minister at Lok Bhawan, with the ceremony administered by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Alongside him, senior leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Prasad Yadav -- both considered close associates of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

This initial portfolio distribution highlights a centralised yet transitional governance structure, with the Chief Minister holding a wide array of departments until the full Cabinet is expanded. The coming days will be crucial as further allocations shape the operational dynamics of the new government.

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