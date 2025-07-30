New Delhi, July 30: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback. Ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. ‘Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder’: Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah for Their Criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru in Lok Sabha.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the seventh consecutive day. With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Saawan’ Swipe at Opposition in Lok Sabha for Doubting Timing of ‘Operation Mahadev’.

Opposition Leaders Protest Against SIR

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi joins the INDIA Bloc protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states" outside the Parliament pic.twitter.com/KkgZDDANDz — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2025

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.