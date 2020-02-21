C Chennigappa Dies: JD(S) Leader and Former Karnataka Minister Passes Away in Bengaluru After Prolonged Illness

C Chennigappa, late JD(S) leader | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, February 21: Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader CS Chennigappa died in the early hours of Friday, after battling prolonged illness. The 76-year-old passed away at the Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru. Reports citing the medical staff said he breathed his last after suffering from multiple organ failure. His demise has come as a major setback for the JD(S), as well as the political circles of Karnataka. Amarnath Shetty of JD(S) Died in Mangalore in January.

Chennigappa, a native Byranayakanahalli village in Nelamangala taluka, was considered close to JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. During the JD(S)-BJP coalition government, he was appointed as the Minister for Forest by then then chief minister Kumaraswamy.

Update by ANI

Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa has passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness pic.twitter.com/aXRD3nHJ6h — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Chennigappa had been battling health issues over the last three years. In 2018, he had even flown to Singapore for treatment. After his return, the JD(S) appointed him as the district president of Tumkur. He, however, vacated the position after his health once again deteriorated.

The funeral of Chennigappa would be held at Swagramam Byranayakanahalli, ater today. Senior leaders from the JD(S), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to attend. Former CM Kumaraswamy, along with his father Deve Gowda, are also expected to be present for the last rites ceremony.