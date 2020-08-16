Lucknow, August 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan. The UP CM said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow." Chetan Chauhan, Former India Cricketer Dies at 73.

Chauhan died at the age of 73. The former Indian cricketer was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. Initially, Chauhan was admitted to PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Later, he shifted at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Chauhan was the second UP minister who died of coronavirus. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun due to COVID-19. MS Dhoni's Indian Army 'Balidan' Logo Gloves Row: UP Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan Lauds MS Dhoni's Patriotism, But Also Has This to Say!

Statement of Yogi Adityanath:

My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/44CQH9Ddms — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2020

Chauhan represented India in 40 Tests. He was also the longest-serving opening partner to Sunil Gavaskar. He also served in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) at various posts, including president and vice-president. The former Indian cricketer was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha constituency in 1991 and 1998.

