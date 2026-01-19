Lucknow, January 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday transferred the first installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to 200,000 beneficiaries across the state. The disbursement, totaling approximately INR 4,100 crore, was executed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state has made significant strides in housing over the last few years. He noted that over 60 lakh residents in Uttar Pradesh have already benefited from the scheme since its inception. This latest round of funding is aimed at ensuring that those currently living in "kucha" houses or without permanent shelter can begin construction on their new homes immediately. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Child ‘Kya Chahiye Aapko?’, He Asks for ‘Chips’; Video Goes Viral.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has become a leader in the implementation of the PMAY scheme. By integrating technology with administrative oversight, the government has streamlined the process to eliminate middlemen. The direct transfer of funds ensures that the full amount reaches the intended recipient’s bank account without any deductions.

During the event, Adityanath interacted with several beneficiaries from various districts. He stressed that providing a home is not just about physical infrastructure but is a critical step toward social security and dignity for the poor. The government’s goal remains the saturated coverage of all eligible families identified in the state’s housing surveys. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Receives Guidance on UP’s Development (See Pics).

The administration believes that the large-scale construction triggered by these funds will provide a boost to the local economy. The demand for labor, bricks, cement, and other construction materials is expected to generate employment opportunities at the village and block levels.

Beyond the economic benefits, the Chief Minister pointed out that the houses are being equipped with basic amenities. Each PMAY home is linked with other government initiatives to provide toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, electricity connections via the Saubhagya scheme, and free cooking gas through the Ujjwala Yojana.

