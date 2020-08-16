Former Indian cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday (August 16, 2020). Chauhan was put on ventilator support at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and after he suffered kidney and blood pressure issues on Friday. In July, the former batsman was also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. He was yet to recover from the rapidly-spreading disease when he suffered kidney failure and blood pressure problems on Friday. His medical conditions didn’t improve as he took his last breath as the age of 73. Chetan Chauhan Lauds MS Dhoni's Patriotism, But Also Has This to Say.

During his career as a cricketer, Chauhan played several staggering knocks and guided India to many great victories. The right-handed batsman formed a formidable pair with Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order, and the duo smashed many potent bowling line-ups.

Making his international debut in 1969, the gritty cricketer was known to face the Caribbean and Australian pacers without any fear. Speaking on his numbers, Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He also holds the record of scoring second-most half-centuries (15) without scoring a single century.

With Sunil Gavaskar, Chauhan added more than 3000 Test runs including 10-century opening partnerships. He also played seven ODIs in which he accumulated 153 runs. For his contribution towards Indian sports, he received the honourable Arjuna Award in 1981.

