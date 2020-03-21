Coronavirus an Assault on India's Economy, 'Clapping' Won't Help Businesses, Wage Earners: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 21: The outbreak of novel coronavirus is an assault on India's fragile economy, said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday as he demanded the Narendra Modi-led central government to take immediate measures for alleviating the plight of daily wage earners. The Gandhi scion also called for an "economic package" for small and medium businesses hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister's appeal to "clap" as a mark of gratitude towards the health workers, saying such acts won't mitigate the crisis faced by scores of Indians. Modi, during his special address to the nation on Thursday, said people must come at their balconies or outside their doors at 5 pm on Sunday and clap their hands or utensils for five minutes to thank those at the forefront of combating coronavirus.

Gandhi said "mere clappling" won't help the daily wage earners who are worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The former Congress president demanded the Centre to announce cash incentives, tax breaks and relaxations on loan repayments to relieve the plight of businesses.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

कोरोनावायरस हमारी नाज़ुक अर्थव्यवस्था पर एक कड़ा प्रहार है। छोटे, मध्यम व्यवसायी और दिहाड़ी मजदूर इससे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं। ताली बजाने से उन्हें मदद नहीं मिलेगी। आज नकद मदद, टैक्स ब्रेक और कर्ज अदायगी पर रोक जैसे एक बड़े आर्थिक पैकेज की जरुरत है। तुरतं कदम उठाये! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus has hit all sectors of the Indian economy as demand has shrunk drastically, while partial shutdowns are imposed in metro cities -- which are the hubs of commercial activities. Appeals have been issued across the nation, asking people to remain indoors as much as possible. The citizens have been recommended to maximise "social distancing" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide toll of COVID-19 cases surpassed 270 in India, with Maharashtra emerging as the worst affected. The number of fatalities remain four across the nation. PM Modi issued a renewed appeal to the nation today, asking everyone to remain indoors as much as possible. "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," he said.