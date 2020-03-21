A staff member in office of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus. The death toll in Italy, which saw its Covid-19 death toll on Thursday overtake that of China where the disease was first reported, have now crossed 4,000.

New Delhi, March 21: The world is battling against the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 11,000 lives across the globe. In Europe, there have been over 5000 deaths due to coronavirus with Italy, Spain and Germany reporting a steep rise in infections. On Friday, Italy recorded 627 deaths - the largest number in 24 hours so far. The death toll in Italy has overtaken that of China where the disease was first reported. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here. Donald Trump Announces Lockdown in New York Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

In India, the number of cases has jumped to 236, with four deaths so far. Of the 236, 23 people recovered and were discharged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "Janata curfew" from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus. India's President Ram Nath Kovind and several MPs have gone into self-quarantine after it emerged that singer Kanika Kapoor contracted coronavirus. BJP MP Dushyant Singh attended an event where Kanika Kapoor was present and later met President Kovind and other lawmakers at the Parliament.

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cafes, pubs and restaurants to close from Friday night, except for take-away food. All the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres have also been told to close "as soon as they reasonably can", he said at a press conference here, the BBC reported. In the US, President Donald Trump declared New York a major disaster area over the COVID-19 outbreak.