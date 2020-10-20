Patna, October 20: According to the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2020, 98 out of 243 seats will go to polls in the second phase. The Digha Vidhan Sabha seat is one of them. In Digha assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) or CPI-ML. Voting to elected the new legislator from Digha will take place on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Digha seat is currently held by BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the Mahagahthbandhan or grand alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties have allotted the Digha seat to CPI-ML which nominated Shashi Yadav. The BJP candidate will also receive support from the Janata Dal (United) as the two parties have formed an alliance to contest the Bihar polls. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For Digha seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

According to an opinion poll conducted by Times Now, the JDU-BJP alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats. According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the alliance will retain power with 151 seats.

