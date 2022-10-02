Delhi, October 2: Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the Indian freedom movement can't be measured in words. Through his non-violent policies, he inspired millions. He was known for his non-violence protest and was a leading figure of freedom movements in India. He led many campaigns and described satyagraha in the true essence.

Popularly known as 'Father of the Nation' and 'Bapu', Gandhi led nationwide movements for India's independence, ending untouchability and establishing Swaraj. Gandhi's birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in India.

Champaran Satyagraha:

The Champaran Satyagraha is India's first Civil Disobedience movement and was launched by Mahatama Gandhi in the year 1917. The movement was conducted to voice against the injustice being done to the tenant farmers in Bihar where they were forced to grow indigo and had to face the harsh rule of the British government which angered them. At Champaran, Mahatma Gandhi adopted the approach of the civil disobedience movement and launched demonstrations and strikes against the landlords with the support of local leaders of Bihar. As a result, the government set up a Champaran agrarian committee of which Gandhi ji was also one of the members. All the demands of the cultivators were accepted and the Satyagraha was successful. International Day of Non-Violence 2022: Mahatma Gandhi Makes Special Appearance at UN, Shares Message on Education

Non-Cooperation Movement

The Non-Cooperative Movement was one of the biggest mass movements India had ever observed. Gandhi made non-violence and non-cooperation as his weapons against the British. The reason which made Indians join the movement was the malice act of the British government at Jalloianwala Bagh massacre which had shaken the Indian sentiments. This movement gave birth to the slogans of Swaraj and people pan-India boycotted the British establishments and titles.

Khilafat Movement

Khilafat movement was started by the Ali brothers to show the protest against unjust done with Turkey after the First World War. Mahatma Gandhi guided the muslim community in launching the movement in India. He addressed the Muslims in the All India Muslim Conference and demanded a boycott of British government rules. The success of the Khilafat movement made him the national leader.

Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942 at the Bombay Session of Congress amid World War II calling for the liberation of India from British rule. It was here that Gandhiji gave the historic 'Do or Die' call exhorting Indians to participate in the freedom struggle resulting in the imprisonment of the entire Indian National Congress leadership without any trial. Although the movement was eventually crushed, it compelled the British to look into the question of granting independence in the due course.

Salt Satyagraha Movement

Salt March was carried out with Dandi march in the year 1930. It was a non-violent resistance against tax. Gandhiji led this Dandi march with lot of followers behind him. On the 24th day of the march, he vowed to produce more salt without paying any tax and soon he broke the law for salt, which sparked outrage among Britishers leading to his arrest.

Mahatma Gandhi remains a key figure of the Indian freedom struggle. His values continues to inspire people today. No doubt, Mahatma Gandhi is a true inspiration not only for the past generation but also for the generations to come with his ideology of non-violence, truth, tolerance, and social welfare.

