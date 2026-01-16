Jalna, January 16: Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has secured a victory in the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections. Contesting as an independent candidate from Ward 13, Pangarkar defeated his closest opponent, Raosaheb Dhoble of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by a margin of 184 votes. The election results, declared on Friday, January 16, 2026, have sparked fresh debates regarding the role of individuals facing serious criminal charges in the democratic process.

Pangarkar secured a total of 2,661 votes to clinch the seat in a closely watched contest. While most major political parties fielded candidates against him, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena notably did not put forward a contestant in Ward 13. Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP Outsmarts Opposition in Civic Polls As Nitin Gadkari-Devendra Fadnavis Duo Magic Works.

The victory comes just over a year after a political controversy involving Pangarkar’s brief return to mainstream party politics. In late 2024, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, he had joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, following significant public backlash due to his legal history, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde placed his induction in abeyance.

Legal Background and Allegations

Shrikant Pangarkar was arrested in August 2018 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Explosive Substances Act following the seizure of crude bombs and weapons in various parts of the state. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: BJP Dominates BMC, Pune and Nagpur; Congress Resists Statewide Trend.

Central to his public notoriety is his status as an accused in the killing of Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home on September 5, 2017. Pangarkar was granted bail in the murder case by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024, allowing him to return to Jalna and eventually file his candidacy for the civic polls.

Local Political History

This is not Pangarkar’s first stint in local governance. He previously served as a municipal councillor in Jalna from 2001 to 2006 as a member of the undivided Shiv Sena. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he transitioned toward the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a right-wing organization, before his eventual arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings.

Following the announcement of the results on Friday, Pangarkar was seen celebrating with supporters. His win is part of a broader set of results for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where the BJP and its allies have shown strong performance across major urban centers like Mumbai and Pune.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).