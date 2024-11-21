New Delhi, November 21: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charges in the US for alleged bribery and fraud. Addressing a press conference here hours after the US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws. Gautam Adani Charged in Bribery Case: BJP Slams Congress Over Its Attack on Government After US Prosecutors Charged Adani Group Chairman With Fraud, Questions Timing of Development.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India. He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his "protector" and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed. Share Market Update: Adani Group Stocks Nosedive; Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions Tank 20% As Gautam Adani Charged by US Prosecutors in Alleged Bribery Case.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Adani's Immediate Arrest, Probe Against Sebi Chief

#WATCH | Delhi: On US prosecutors charging Gautam Adani and others in alleged Solar Energy contract bribery case, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi say, "It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr Adani has broken both Indian law and American laws. He… pic.twitter.com/1QfbKIjthT — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday. He also said the demand of the opposition for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands. "I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him," Gandhi alleged. He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.