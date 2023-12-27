Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was seen taking a ride in metro before attending the Delhi Development Authority Foundation Day event at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed Hardeep Singh Puri entering the compartment and taking a seat. He was accompanied by his security personnel in the journey. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was created in 1957 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act "to promote and secure the development of National Capital". Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital as Cold Wave Persists, Causing Traffic Disruptions (Watch Videos).

Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Metro Ride:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri travelled by metro before attending the DDA Foundation Day program at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/m8C23Pgh3X — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

