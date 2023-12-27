New Delhi, December 27: As cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday. Citizens of Delhi woke up to a hazy morning as dense fog covered the city leading to low visibility and disruption in traffic, causing a delay for the commuters. The temperature in the national capital dropped to almost seven degrees. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of 'dense to very dense' fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today was, Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125. Morning visuals from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, India gate, Barapullah and the Delhi-Noida border area showed them engulfed in dense fog. Some trains arriving and departing from New Delhi, were also delayed due to fog and low visibility. Delhi Weather: 12 Flights Diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow So Far Due to Poor Visibility As Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital.

Delhi South Extension

#WATCH | Delhi: A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further. (Visuals from South Extension) pic.twitter.com/M85HeHkJ7m — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Trains and Flights Delayed Due to Dense Fog

#WATCH | Delhi: Some trains delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station pic.twitter.com/V6V3QU4hIq — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/5LMdKbmFpO — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Barapullah Shrouded in Dense Fog

#WATCH | Delhi: A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further. (Visuals from Barapullah, shot at 7:00 am) pic.twitter.com/clNXOv9H5T — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Delhi-Noida Border Covered in Dense Fog

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of Delhi engulfed in fog as cold-wave continues, visuals from Delhi-Noida border. (Visuals shot at 6:25 am) pic.twitter.com/DWbQYzQPhA — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Dhaula Kuan Area

#WATCH | Dense fog covers parts of national capital as cold wave continues. (Visuals from Dhaula Kuan area, shot at 6:15 am) pic.twitter.com/MneDB9QmJC — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

India Gate Circle

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of dense fog engulfs parts of the city as the cold wave continues. (Visuals shot at 6:00 am, India Gate circle) pic.twitter.com/RDznS8xJ0t — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The IMD said that as per satellite imagery from 6:45 AM, layer of dense Fog is persisting over parts of northwest India & adjoining central India including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog conditions are being reported over these regions . A layer of dense fog is also seen over parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, as per information sourced from the Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) the Delhi airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog. Several Trains Affected Due to Fog and Low Visibility in Northern Zone Today, Says Indian Railways.

28 International departure flights, 15 International arrival flights, 42 Domestic departure flights and 25 Domestic Arrival were affected as of 8:30 AM on Wednesday morning The Delhi Airport Authority has issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not complaint with CAT III (category III) standards may face disruptions. "While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi airport stated in a post of X. Notably, CAT III refers to a type of Instrument landing system that allows the flights to land in low visibility conditions such as fog, snow and rain. The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath," IMD said in a release.