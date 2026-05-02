Ilaiyaraaja Sparks Viral Buzz: Iconic ‘Chinna Thambi’ Post Seen as Support for Vijay Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

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Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja has triggered widespread political discussion across social media after sharing a nostalgic film track featuring actor-turned-politician Vijay. The post, shared just 48 hours before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results are due on May 4, is being interpreted by many as a symbolic endorsement of Vijay’s political debut with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ilaiyaraaja Social Media Post Viral Significance

The legendary composer uploaded an audio track from the 1988 film Ithu Engal Neethi, which was directed by Vijay’s father, S.A. Chandrasekhar. The film features a young Vijay in one of his earliest roles as a child artist. However, it is the lyrics of the song that have captured the public's imagination, specifically the line "Chinna Thambi, Unnai Nambi," which translates to "The state waits for you, little brother." Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: DMK and AIADMK Activate High-Tech War Rooms Ahead of Counting on May 4.

Chinna Thambi Unnai Nambi Song Posted by Ilaiyaraaja

Supporters of the TVK have been quick to amplify the post, viewing it as a cultural blessing for the actor as he attempts to transition from cinema to the state's highest office. The move is particularly notable given Ilaiyaraaja’s 2022 nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP-led central government, adding a layer of political intrigue to the musical throwback.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Projections

The timing of the post coincides with a period of intense anticipation following a record 85.1% voter turnout on April 23. While the majority of exit polls project that the ruling DMK-led alliance will retain power, the "Vijay factor" remains a significant variable. Projections for the TVK vary widely; some pollsters estimate between 10 and 26 seats, while Axis My India has predicted a massive surge for the party, suggesting it could win up to 120 seats.

Vijay is contesting from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East), and his campaign has reportedly drawn significant support from younger and first-time voters. If the higher projections hold true, the TVK could emerge as a kingmaker or even a primary challenger to the established Dravidian majors, the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay Political Journey and Context

Vijay’s entry into the political fray follows in the footsteps of legendary cinematic figures such as M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is making its maiden electoral run in a landscape traditionally dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film ‘Jana Nayagan’ Targeted for May 8 Release Following 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results.

As the counting of votes begins at 8 am on May 4, the convergence of celebrity influence and grassroots politics has reached a fever pitch. Whether the "little brother" of the 1988 film can translate screen popularity into legislative power will be the central question as the official results are declared later this week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).