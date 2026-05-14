Trisha Krishnan Offered INR 12 Crore Remuneration by THIS Political Rival of Vijay for New Film? Here’s What We Know

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Actress Trisha Krishnan is making headlines following reports that her per-film remuneration has reached a record-breaking INR 12 crore. The veteran star, who has maintained a dominant presence in South Indian cinema for over two decades, is reportedly commanding this premium for an upcoming project backed by Red Giant Movies, the production house associated with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. This surge in market value comes at a time when the actress is under intense public scrutiny regarding both her professional collaborations and her personal life. ‘Karuppu’: 9 AM Shows for Suriya Starrer Cancelled Despite Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Permission, Makers Issue Apology.

Reports Suggest Significant Hike in Trisha Krishnan's Market Value

The reported INR 12 crore salary marks a historic high for Trisha, positioning her among the most elite earners in the South Indian film industry. This figure represents a nearly 100% increase from her previous salary bracket, which was estimated to be around INR 5 to 6 crore per project.

Industry analysts attribute this price hike to her "golden run" at the box office. Following the massive success of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and the 2023 blockbuster Leo, Trisha has proven her ability to draw audiences across different languages and demographics, making her a high-value asset for major production houses.

Spotlight on Professional and Personal Ties

The news of the offer from Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house has drawn particular interest due to the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. Stalin is a key figure in the ruling DMK, while Trisha’s frequent co-star, Vijay, has recently transitioned into politics as a rival to the current administration.

The professional move also coincides with persistent rumours regarding Trisha’s personal relationship with Vijay. Speculation about the two actors dating intensified after they shared the screen in Leo, following a 15-year gap since their last collaboration.

While neither party has officially commented on these rumours, the increased media attention has kept Trisha at the centre of public conversation, further boosting her brand visibility. Amid Vijay Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Says THIS in First Post After His Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM.

‘Karuppu’ Delay

The release of Trisha's latest film, Karuppu, faced significant disruption on its scheduled opening day, May 14, 2026. Early morning shows (FDFS) across Tamil Nadu and scheduled premieres in the United States were abruptly cancelled, leaving fans stranded at theatres.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).