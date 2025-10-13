New Delhi, Oct 13: After the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in the IRCTC hotel scam case on Monday, Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that the judiciary is "managed" and claimed that the hearing date was deliberately fixed ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The alleged scam pertained to the period between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad served as the Union Railway Minister. It involves alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm without adhering to proper procedures.

Reacting to the court's move, Udit Raj told IANS, "Today's date was deliberately set. Everyone knows what the judiciary is. Everything is managed. This happened so that they (RJD) cannot contest elections, can be harassed, discouraged, and persecuted. I would urge the people of Bihar to take revenge for this by voting." He also referred to the appointment of former BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe as a judge of the Bombay High Court in August this year and questioned the credibility of such judicial appointments. IRCTC Hotel Corruption Case: Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Others.

"The BJP's Mumbai spokesperson was made a High Court judge. Will she deliver justice? Her name is Aarti. There are many such examples. There is no exam or interview to become a judge. Is there any test or interview to become a High Court or Supreme Court judge? How is the evaluation of cases they have fought conducted?" he asked. The Congress leader further alleged that "nepotism" prevails in the judiciary, claiming that judges and the Centre "work hand in glove" to influence judicial selections. IRCTC Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Others to Appear in Person on Monday, as Court to Pronounce Its Order on Framing of Charges.

"The government takes some of its quota, and some comes from the judges' quota. Judges are appointed by sharing quotas like this... Leaders are elected by the public, but who is choosing the judges?" he said, citing several examples, including that of former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, whose father Y.V. Chandrachud had also served as the CJI.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).