New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): RJD supremo and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others will appear in person in the Rouse Avenue Court here on Monday as the court will pronounce its order on the framing of charges against the accused in the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

On September 24, the court had directed all 14 accused persons to appear in person. Special judge Vishal Gogne had said that the order on framing of charges is in completion and will pronounce the same on October 13.

The case pertains to allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance work contracts for IRCTC hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was awarded to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar. The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

On March 1, 2025, the CBI concluded its arguments on charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, and former Union Minister Prem Chand Gupta and others. The court reserved its order on May 29 after hearing day-to-day arguments from both the prosecution and defence.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh, along with advocate Manu Mishra, for CBI, had argued that there was corruption and conspiracy on the part of the accused persons in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts to a private company.

There is sufficient material to frame a charge against all accused persons, the CBI said.

On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Prasad Yadav that there is no material to frame charges against him in IRCTC corruption case and he deserves discharge in this case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there are no irregularities on the part of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The tenders were awarded in a fair manner. There is insufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges. (ANI)

