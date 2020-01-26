Jammu & Kashmir: Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter, Slams Centre, Calls Republic Day Celebrations as BJP Govt's 'Hypocrisy'

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti-mobile phone shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Srinagar, January 26: With the Jammu and Kashmir administration suspending the mobile phones, SMS and internet services on Sunday citing security reasons, detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti slammed the Centre on it's double standard over India’s Constitution. She called the Republic Day celebrations by BJP-led government as "hypocrisy".

Taking to her mother's Twitter handle, which she manages till her mother is under detentions, and wrote, "The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s willfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown & suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed." Jammu & Kashmir: Mobile Phone, SMS Services Suspended in Valley on Republic Day, Internet Remains Clamped Down.

Here's the tweet:

The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s wilfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown & suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 26, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the J&K administration suspended mobile phone and internet services as a precautionary measure for ensuring the smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the Valley. The 2G mobile internet services for pre-paid and post-post were restored and then suspended later on Saturday. It also remained clamped down on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the administration claimed that mobile phone and internet services' suspension is a practice of the part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005. This was the time that militants used a mobile phone to trigger an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the vicinity of celebrations on August 15 and January 26.

Since the scrapping of Article 370 from the unified stated of Jammu and Kashmir in August, mobile phone and internet services were suspended by the administration. Also, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti and two other former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and several others were detained or kept under house arrest.