Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP in Presence of JP Nadda, Trouble Mounts For Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, March 11: A day after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. After joining the saffron party, Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said, "I would like to thank JP Nadda ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it." Madhya Pradesh: MP Crisis at Flashpoint as 10 Congress MLAs Fly Off to Bengaluru.

Hitting out at the Congress, Scindia said that the grand old party was not same that it was earlier. Scindia stated, "There have been 2 life changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier."

Political turmoil erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the grand old party. A total of 22 Congress MLAs also submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker, leaving the grand old on the verge of losing majority in the state. Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit Impact: It's Raining Resignations From Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Scindia tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Scindia wrote in his resignation letter, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it always has from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." 'Madhya Pradesh Government Will Complete Full Term, Will Prove Majority': CM Kamal Nath After Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit.

Kamal Nath and Scindia have been at loggerheads ever since the former took charge as the chief minister of the state. Scindia had also voiced his support towards the Modi government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Last month, he threatened the MP government that he would hit the streets if the state government failed to fulfil the promises made in the party manifesto.

With the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, the strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has reduced to 206. At present, Congress has only 92 MLAs, while, the BJP has emerged out as the largest party with 107 MLAs. The grand old party also has a support of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent MLAs. Congress Reminds Scindia of Key Positions Given to Him over 18 Years, Says He 'broke Trust'.

Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya's Father Had Also Quit Congress in 1996:

In 1996, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father and former Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia had also developed differences with the party. In January 1996, Madhavrao resigned as Human Resource Development Minister in Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s government. He was then denied ticket for the Lok Sabha in April in the same year. He then decided to part his ways with Congress. Madhavrao then quit the grand old party to form a new party called Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress. He joined the then United Front government, but opted to stay out of the Cabinet. Madhavrao returned to the Congress in 1998.