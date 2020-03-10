'Madhya Pradesh Government Will Complete Full Term, Will Prove Majority': CM Kamal Nath After Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit

File image of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bhopal, March 10: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that his government will complete its full term and prove majority in the house. "There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term," he told while speaking to media. This development comes after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs quit the party pushing the state into crisis. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'Happy Holi' in First Reaction, Congress Awaits Kamal Nath's 'Masterstroke'.

If the resignations are accepted, the strength of Madhya Pradesh assembly will come down to 206, leaving BJP with a slim majority beyond halfway mark of 103 with its 107 MLAs. Kamal Nath Government to Lose Majority as 22 Congress MLAs Resign From Assembly.

ANI Tweet:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term. pic.twitter.com/X2HpYd7F08 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

With the possibility of Congress poaching Bharatiya Janata Party's legislators, the saffron party has decided to fly out its MLAs to either Delhi or Bengaluru. "We are going to celebrate Holi. We are going to the airport in buses. From there we will leave for the location as per the directives of party leaders," Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said.

Scindia resigned from the Congress party after meeting PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is expected to join the saffron party this week and is likely to be awarded with a Rajya Sabha seat and a union cabinet berth.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always from the very begining, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia wrote in his resignation letter to party Chief Socia Gandhi.