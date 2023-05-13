Bengaluru, May 13: The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is currently underway, and we, at LatestLY, bring you the constituency-wise full list of winners in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The constituency-wise winners' list has names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress and JDS. Scroll down to check the names of winning candidates of the BJP, Congress, JDS, and other parties. Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.
The total voter turnout for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, which was conducted on May 10, was recorded at 72.8 per cent. Polling was held across 58,545 polling stations to elect the members of the 224-seat Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The majority mark needed to form the government is 113. Melukote, a predominantly rural Assembly constituency, witnessed the highest voter turnout of more than 90 per cent. On the other hand, CV Raman Nagar, one of the 28 seats in the highly urbanised Bengaluru region, recorded the lowest turnout of just 47.4 per cent this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won this seat three times in a row. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Across 36 Centres to Decide Fate of 2,615 Candidates.
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List:
|Constituency Name
|Leading/Winning Candidate
|Leading/Winning Party
|Shiggaon
|Nippani
|Chikkodi – Sadalga
|Athani
|Kagwad
|Kudachi (SC)
|Raybag (SC)
|Hukkeri
|Arabhavi
|Gokak
|Yemkanmardi (ST)
|Belgaum Uttar
|Belgaum Dakshin
|Belgaum Rural
|Khanapur
|Kittur
|Bailhongal
|Saundatti Yellamma
|Ramdurg
|Mudhol (SC)
|Terdal
|Jamkhandi
|Bilgi
|Badami
|Bagalkot
|Hungund
|Muddebihal
|Babaleshwar
|Bijapur City
|Sindgi
|Afzalpur
|Jewargi
|Shorapur (ST)
|Shahapur
|Yadgir
|Chittapur (SC)
|Chincholi (SC)
|Gulbarga Rural (SC)
|Gulbarga Dakshin
|Gulbarga Uttar
|Aland
|Basavakalyan
|Humnabad
|Bidar South
|Aurad (SC)
|Raichur Rural (ST)
|Raichur
|Devadurga (ST)
|Lingsugur (SC)
|Sindhanur
|Maski (ST)
|Kushtagi
|Kanakagiri (SC)
|Yelburga
|Shirahatti (SC)
|Gadag
|Nargund
|Navalgund
|Kundgol
|Dharwad
|Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC)
|Hubli-Dharwad-West
|Haliyal
|Karwar
|Kumta
|Bhatkal
|Sirsi
|Yellapur
|Byadgi
|Hirekerur
|Ranibennur
|Hadagalli (SC)
|Vijayanagara
|Kampli (ST)
|Siruguppa (ST)
|Bellary (ST)
|Bellary City
|Sandur (ST)
|Kudligi (ST)
|Molakalmuru (ST)
|Challakere (ST)
|Chitradurga
|Hiriyur
|Hosadurga
|Holalkere (SC)
|Jagalur (ST)
|Harihar
|Honnali
|Shimoga Rural (SC)
|Bhadravati
|Tirthahalli
|Shikaripur
|Sorab
|Sagar
|Kundapura
|Udupi
|Kapu
|Karkal
|Sringeri
|Chikmagalur
|Tarikere
|Kadur
|Chikkanayakanahalli
|Tiptur
|Turuvekere
|Kunigal
|Tumkur City
|Tumkur Rural
|Koratagere (SC)
|Sira
|Pavagada (SC)
|Madhugiri
|Gauribidanur
|Bagepalli
|Chikkaballapur
|Chintamani
|Srinivaspur
|Mulbagal (SC)
|Bangarapet (SC)
|Kolar
|Malur
|Yelahanka
|K.R. Pura
|Byatarayanapura
|Yeshvanthapura
|Rajarajeshwarinagar
|Dasarahalli
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|Malleshwaram
|Pulakeshinagar (SC)
|Sarvagnanagar
|C.V. Raman Nagar (SC)
|Shivajinagar
|Shanti Nagar
|Gandhi Nagar
|Rajaji Nagar
|Vijay Nagar
|Chamrajpet
|Chickpet
|Basavanagudi
|Padmanaba Nagar
|B.T.M. Layout
|Jayanagar
|Bommanahalli
|Bangalore South
|Anekal (SC)
|Hosakote
|Devanahalli (SC)
|Doddaballapur
|Nelamangala (SC)
|Magadi
|Ramanagaram
|Kanakapura
|Channapatna
|Malavalli (SC)
|Maddur
|Melukote
|Mandya
|Shrirangapattana
|Nagamangala
|Krishnarajpet
|Belur
|Hassan
|Holenarasipur
|Arkalgud
|Sakleshpur (SC)
|Belthangady
|Moodabidri
|Mangalore City North
|Mangalore City South
|Mangalore
|Bantval
|Puttur
|Sullia (SC)
|Madikeri
|Virajpet
|Piriyapatna
|Krishnarajanagara
|Hunsur
|Nanjangud (SC)
|Chamundeshwari
|Chamaraja
|Narasimharaja
|Varuna
|Siddaramaiah
|Congress
|T. Narasipur (SC)
|Hanur
|Kollegal (SC)
|Chamarajanagar
|Gundlupet
In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress with 80 seats and JD(S) 37. With no party getting a clear majority at the time and as Congress and JD(S) were trying to form an alliance, BS Yediyurappa of the BJP, which was the single largest party, staked claim and formed the government. However, it was dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote, as the senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM was unable to muster the required numbers.
Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as CM, but the wobbly dispensation collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition legislators and their subsequent defection to the BJP. This enabled the BJP's return to power. In 2021, Yediyurappa resigned and gave way to BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai to lead the state government.
