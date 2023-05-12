Bengaluru, May 12: Polling has concluded for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 for 224-member Legislative Assembly. Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 65 per cent mark by 5PM on Wednesday, in polling to elect representatives to the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The State is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). Counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly election will be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

How to Check Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 on ECI Website

Visit the ECI's website. On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022' A new window will now open on the screen. Results of assembly elections in the five states can be viewed.

Alternatively, the ECI also has a mobile app and people can access the results of all five states from the comfort of their phones.

How to Check Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 on EC App

Download Voter Helpline app from Google Play Store/Apple Store app People will need to register themselves using their credentials After the registration, go to the ‘results’ tab on the homepage to check/view results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’

