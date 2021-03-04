Thiruvananthapuram, March 4: The Congress-led UDF expressed concern on the way Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to give four acres of land in the capital city to the Satsang Foundation, founded by Sri M. He is a yogi and disciple of Sri Maheshwarnath Babaji, was born in the state capital and last year was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

"This handing over the land according to the reports that have surfaced is shrouded in mystery and it shows this is a gratis for playing the role of a mediator in the relation between the CPI-M and the RSS," said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. VK Sasikala Quits Politics, Jayalalithaa's Close Aide Quits Public Life Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has to come clean on this and tell us what is the truth in all the news that has surfaced now and whether he took part in it. For long we have been speaking on the ties between the CPI-M and the RSS and this report now emphasizes on what we have been saying," said Chennithala.

"This new found relation between the CPI-M and the RSS is dangerous," added Chennithala. President Kovind, Ministers, Famous Personalities Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Shots on Wednesday.

However talking to a TV channel here, Sri M said that all what he did was to initiate a peace talk between the RSS and the CPI-M and it had no political overtures.

"I am no politician and have nothing to do with politics. I intervened to see if peace can return to Kannur where there were political murders," said Sri M.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).