New Delhi, September 23: Hours after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, the Lower House of Indian Parliament also decided to suspend operations till the next session dates are out. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that the proceedings of the ongoing special Monsoon Session has come to an end. Ashok Gasti Dies at 55, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Loses Battle Against COVID-19.

The duration of Parliament session was cut short in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the session was scheduled to continue till October 1, the House decided to curtail the duration after reportedly reaching a consensus among major political parties. PM Modi Lauds RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh For 'Serving Tea' to Suspended MPs.

Update by ANI

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; monsoon session scheduled to go on till October 1st, cut short in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/i5NoL7grBJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

In the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting called on Saturday by Birla, the Opposition leaders had reportedly conveyed their assent to the possibility of cutting the session short as several lawmakers have tested COVID-19 positive. At least 30 MPs were diagnosed with the lethal disease till the past week.

"There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house," a participant of the BAC meeting was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

The Parliament session had begun on September 14, nearly six months after the House was last convened. The session was originally planned to stretch for 18 days, and continue without any offs to maximise legislative work. Despite the curtailment in the duration of Monsoon Session, the government was able to pass a slew of legislations, including the controversial FCRA Amendment Bill and the agriculture reform Bills.

