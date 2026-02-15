Mumbai, February 15: The Union government has issued a fresh warning to air travellers, stating that playing music loudly on a mobile phone or any electronic device without earphones may be treated as "unruly behaviour." In a statement delivered in the Lok Sabha on February 12, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol clarified that such conduct could invite penal action if it disturbs the order or safety of the flight. This move comes in response to rising complaints about passengers "sodcasting", the practice of playing loud audio in public, at 30,000 feet.

While the government is not proposing a new specific law for loud music, it is strictly enforcing existing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations. Under the Aircraft Rules of 1937, any disruptive behaviour that causes discomfort to other passengers or interferes with the crew's duties is punishable. Airlines and pilots-in-command are now being reminded of their powers to restrain or even offboard passengers who refuse to use earphones while consuming media. Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash a Deliberate Act? Report Claims Air India 171 Flight Pilot ‘Intentionally Shut Fuel Switches’.

Legal Framework and Penalties

The government cited several key provisions within the Aircraft Rules to address the issue of noise pollution onboard. Specifically:

Rule 22: Empowers airlines to refuse carriage or disembark passengers whose behaviour is deemed inappropriate or disruptive.

Empowers airlines to refuse carriage or disembark passengers whose behaviour is deemed inappropriate or disruptive. Rule 23: Grants the pilot-in-command the authority to restrain any individual who jeopardises "good order and discipline."

Grants the pilot-in-command the authority to restrain any individual who jeopardises "good order and discipline." Rule 29: Provides for various penalties if the Aircraft Rules are violated, which can range from fines to being placed on a "No-Fly List."

Differentiating Personal and Airline Music

To avoid confusion, the Ministry clarified the difference between passenger-generated noise and airline operations. Airlines equipped with In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) systems are permitted to play soft instrumental music during boarding and disembarkation as part of standard operational practice.

However, the "private concert" culture is where the line is drawn. Passengers are encouraged to use headphones for all personal devices, including smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles, to ensure a peaceful environment for fellow travellers. Woman Molested in Flight: Bihar Man Arrested at Kolkata Airport After Allegedly Harassing Young Woman and Touching Her Inappropriately on Hanoi-Kolkata Flight.

Vlogging and Photography Restrictions

The parliamentary discussion also touched upon the growing trend of video blogging (vlogging) inside aircraft. The Minister reminded passengers of Rule 13, which restricts photography at DGCA-licensed airports and inside flights without prior written permission. Social media influencers and bloggers may face scrutiny if their filming process disturbs other passengers or captures restricted areas of the aircraft.

The government's stance reflects a broader priority to maintain discipline as air travel volumes in India continue to hit record highs. Officials noted that while air travel can be inherently stressful due to delays and confined spaces, "voluntary disruptions" like loud music add unnecessary friction. The message from the Centre remains simple: enjoy your playlist, but keep it to yourself.

