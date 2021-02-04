Mumbai, February 4: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana F. Patole resigned from his post here on Thursday. He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Narhari S. Zhirwal, after a tenure of nearly 14 months in the august post.

The development comes ahead of 58-year-old Patole's likely appointment as the new President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, according to party sources.

