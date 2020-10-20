Patna, October 20: The Maner Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar is set to go to polls in the second phase of the state assembly elections 2020. The main electoral contest in Maner is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Maner assembly seat and 93 others seats will witness voting on November 3, as per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The Maner assembly seat is presently represented by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra who has been fielded again by his party. To wrest the seat, the BJP has fielded Nikhil Anand. In 2015, BJP's Shrikant Nirala lost the election against Bhai Virendra. Here it may be noted that the RJD has formed Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance with the Congress and Left party. Similarly, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) are contesting the Bihar polls together. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

For Maner assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. The results will be declared on November 10.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar winning 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the Mahagathbandhan may bag 74 seats.

