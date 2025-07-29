Jalna, July 29: Reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of failing to fulfil its promises to the Maratha community and warned of launching a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29. Speaking to media persons at Antarwali Sarthi village in Jalna district, Jarange alleged that the government has deceived the Maratha community. The activist has undertaken multiple hunger strikes demanding the recognition of all Marathas as Kunbis — an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes category and reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education.

He has consistently called for the implementation of historical records, including the Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad gazettes, which he claims document the classification of the Maratha community as Kunbis. "Four major demands of the Marathas, which the government assured would be implemented, have not been fulfilled. The government has once again deceived the community," Jarange said. He warned of undertaking a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29 and launching a march to the city. Quota Row: Sharad Pawar Asks MahaYuti Government in Maharashtra To Reveal Details of Talks With OBCs, Marathas.

"We have been patient for the last two years. Now the time has come to rise. I appeal to all Marathas — don't sit silently. We must fight for our rights," he said, urging community members to wrap up their farming activities in two months and prepare to march to Mumbai. The activist slammed the administration for failing to issue the government gazette regarding the Sage Soyare notification and for not implementing the gazettes of Bombay, Satara, and Hyderabad. He claimed that more than 58 lakh documents have been collected to prove that Kunbis and Marathas are the same, and demanded the release of Kunbi certificates based on these records. Maratha Reservation: Prince Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Warns MahaYuti Government As Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens Amid Protests.

While appreciating the efforts of the Shinde Committee in unearthing crucial documents, he criticised government officers for not issuing Kunbi certificates despite evidence. Jarange further lashed out at the state government for not withdrawing cases registered against Maratha reservation protesters, calling it a betrayal of trust. "I will not back down this time. The government must act or face the consequences," he said.