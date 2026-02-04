Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: Know Steps To Complete Aadhaar-Based eKYC for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

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Mumbai, February 4: The Maharashtra government has reinforced the mandatory requirement for Aadhaar-based eKYC for all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. As the state continues to disburse monthly instalments of INR 1,500 to eligible women, officials have emphasized that digital verification is essential to prevent payment disruptions.

Following a critical correction window that closed in late 2025, the portal remains the primary hub for beneficiaries to verify their status and ensure their bank accounts are correctly linked via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Renamed After Ajit Pawar? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Will Consider’ After NCP Leader Demands Renaming Ladki Bahin Scheme.

Step-by-Step Guide to Online eKYC

Beneficiaries can complete or verify their eKYC through the official portal. The process is designed to be mobile-friendly to accommodate users in both urban and rural areas.

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Navigate to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Applicant Login: Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ button. Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code provided on the screen.

Click on the ‘Applicant Login’ button. Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code provided on the screen. Access the eKYC Link: Once logged in, look for the 'eKYC' or 'Aadhar Update' option on the user dashboard.

Once logged in, look for the 'eKYC' or 'Aadhar Update' option on the user dashboard. Aadhaar Authentication: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Ensure that your mobile number is currently linked with your Aadhaar card to receive the secure One-Time Password (OTP).

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Ensure that your mobile number is currently linked with your Aadhaar card to receive the secure One-Time Password (OTP). OTP Verification: Click on ‘Send OTP,’ enter the code received via SMS, and click ‘Submit’ to finalize the digital signature.

Avoiding Common Errors

A significant number of beneficiaries previously faced payment halts due to a specific "Double Negative" error in the Marathi-language form. A question asking, "Tumchya gharatle koni sarkari nokrit nahi na?" (Nobody in your family works for the government, right?) led many to incorrectly answer "Yes". resulting in automatic disqualification.

Applicants are advised to review their profiles carefully during the login process to ensure their family status and income details (which must be below INR 2.5 lakh annually) are accurately reflected. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Step-by-Step Guide To Complete eKYC Online and Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Why eKYC Is Mandatory?

The eKYC process serves as a digital gatekeeper for the scheme, which currently supports over 2 crore women. By requiring Aadhaar-linked verification, the government aims to:

Verify Identity: Ensure the benefit reaches the individual woman rather than a middleman.

Bank Linking: Confirm the bank account is active and seeded with Aadhaar for seamless DBT transfers.

Audit Eligibility: Automatically filter out ineligible applicants, such as those with family members in government service or high-income brackets.

Support and Helpline

For women facing technical glitches or "account locked" messages, the state has activated a dedicated toll-free helpline. Beneficiaries can dial 181 for assistance. Additionally, local Anganwadi workers have been empowered to assist women who lack smartphone access or encounter persistent biometric errors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).