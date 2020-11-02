Patna, November 2: The election to Narkatia Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the third phase of the Bihar assembly polls 2020. A total of 78 assembly seats, including Narkatia, will go to polls in the third phase. Polling will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. In Narkatia assembly constituency, the fight is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). Raxaul Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A total of 13 candidates are in the electoral fray. The sitting RJD MLA Shamim Ahmad has been renominated by his party for the election. The JD(U) has fielded Shyam Bihari Prasad. For seats going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

The RJD is a part of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, also comprising of the Congress and Left parties. The JD(U) has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two regional outfits. While the JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats, the RJD is contesting 121. At least two pre-poll surveys have declared the JDU-BJP alliance as the likely winner.

The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28. Polling for the second phase of polls will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).