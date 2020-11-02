Patna, November 2: The Raxaul Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar will go to polls along with 77 other seats in the third phase of the state assembly elections. Polling for the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. In Raxaul assembly constituency, the main electoral contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Ramnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A total of 13 candidates are in the electoral fray. The BJP declined ticket to its sitting MLA from Raxaul Ajay Kumar Singh and has fielded Pramod Kumar Sinha. Rambabu Prashad Yadav is the candidate of Congress. For Raxaul assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

While the BJP has formed an alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), Congress has tied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. The BJP is contesting 121 seats, while its ally JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.

The elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28. Polling for the second phase of polls will be held on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

