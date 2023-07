Bengaluru, July 18: The opposition alliance is likely to be named INDIA (Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), sources said on Tuesday, adding that most leaders agree on it though there is no final decision yet. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are meeting here to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Opposition Meet in Bengaluru: Opposition Parties Forming ‘Protection of Dynasties Alliance’, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Indicating that such a name is being considered, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win." Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Will Not Be the Leader of Opposition, Says RJD Leader Upendra Kushwaha.

"Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.