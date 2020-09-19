New Delhi, September 19: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to be cut short as several lawmakers have tested positive for the lethal coronavirus. Reports on Saturday claimed that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) mooted the idea of adjourning both the Houses sine die next week. A confirmation was yet to be issued by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry. Ashok Gasti Dies at 55, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Loses Battle Against COVID-19.

A representative of a top political party, who attended the BAC meeting, claimed that there was consensus among all groups that the Parliament session should be curtailed. The decision was reportedly left to the discretion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Update by ANI

"There is a consensus on curtailing the Parliament session. We left it to the discretion of the Speaker while adjusting business of the house," says a participant of the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting. https://t.co/Rc2YLxg82A — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

According to NDTV, the political parties have reached a consensus to conclude the Lok Sabha session on Wednesday, September 23. The session is originally scheduled to continue till October 1.

Around 30 MPs have tested positive for coronavirus so far, with BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe being the latest to have contracted the infection on Friday. Hours before he was confirmed as COVID-19 positive, the lawmaker had spoke in the Upper House.

