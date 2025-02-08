Delhi, February 8: Vote counting for the Delhi election 2025 is underway, with the BJP gaining an edge over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While exact numbers may vary, the trend indicates a clear lead for the BJP. At the time of writing, the BJP had won 4 seats while leading on 43. The ruling AAP, suffering a major setback, bagged two seats and was leading on 21. It is almost clear that the AAP has failed to woo the voters of Delhi, and the BJP has returned to power after 27 years.

AAP's top leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Somnath Bharti, have lost the Delhi Assembly Elections as the BJP appears set for a huge comeback in the national capital. The silver lining for the AAP is Chief Minister Atishi's victory against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji. We at LatestLY dwell on the factors that could have led to the downfall of AAP in Delhi Election 2025. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP Looks Set for Historic Comeback, Arvind Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat.

Factors That Could Have Led to AAP’s Delhi Election 2025 Defeat

Anti-Incumbency

After AAP’s victories in 2015 and 2020, its first two terms saw notable improvements in sectors like health, education, and subsidies. However, unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding air quality, began to irk voters. AAP's claims of central government roadblocks lost credibility after ten years in power, with BJP’s ‘double engine’ pitch gaining traction. However, AAP failed to mitigate the anti-incumbency factor that eventually led to its downfall.

'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

During the campaign, the BJP targeted Arvind Kejriwal over the cost of renovating his official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal.' A CAG report revealed the renovation cost soared from INR 7.91 crore to INR 33.66 crore. The AAP countered with accusations of Prime Minister Modi’s lavish lifestyle, but the BJP's focus on Kejriwal's opulence, alongside its clean political narrative, resonated with voters. Delhi Election 2025 Results: AAP’s Shock Defeat and BJP’s Big Comeback Sparks Meme Frenzy on Social Media.

Liquor Policy Scandal

The AAP's third term was marred by the controversy surrounding its scrapped liquor policy, which led to corruption allegations. The BJP criticised the policy, which offered liquor promotions, and accused AAP of enabling a "city of drunkards." Probes by central agencies led to the arrests of top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, sidelining the party's focus on its 2020 promises. The scandal could have also been one of the reasons behind the AAP's poll debacle.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to declare the most awaited 70-member Delhi Election 2025 results today, February 8. Most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi, including P-Marq Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People's insight and Chanakya Strategies. Meanwhile, Matrize projected a hung assembly in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).