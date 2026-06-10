Narendra Modi Becomes 'India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister'; Senator John Cornyn, Singer Mary Millben and Others Extend Greetings

Washington, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister has drawn praise from American lawmakers, business leaders and prominent members of the Indian diaspora, who credited his leadership with transforming India's global standing and strengthening ties with the United States.

US Senator John Cornyn led the tributes, congratulating Modi on completing 4,399 days in office. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," Cornyn said. PM Narendra Modi To Visit France and Slovakia From June 13-19 To Further Deepen India’s Partnerships.

Singer Mary Millben Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi

As the tricolor flag soars proudly across the skies of India, we celebrate a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation. Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.… pic.twitter.com/990DWzNnJq — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 9, 2026

Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Says US Senator John Cornyn

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 9, 2026

"From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," he added. Arun Agarwal, Co-founder of the Indian American CEO Council and Chair of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, said the milestone offered an opportunity to reflect on India's transformation during the past twelve years.

"The India of 2026 is not the India of 2014," Agarwal wrote in a commentary marking the occasion. He said it was "difficult to deny that India today stands taller, speaks louder, and commands greater attention on the global stage than it did a decade ago." India is no longer viewed merely as a country with promise but increasingly as one delivering on that promise.

"For many decades, India was often described as a nation with enormous potential. Today, it is increasingly viewed as a nation realizing that potential," he said. He said the past twelve years would likely be remembered as a period that "accelerated India's rise and altered global perceptions of what India can achieve."

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks, also congratulated Modi on the achievement. "Congratulating Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," Arora wrote.

"From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. Look forward to a continued US-India partnership," he said. American singer and India supporter Mary Millben described the occasion as "a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation."

"Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister," she said. "Your steadfast leadership, enduring commitment to the progress, unity, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, alongside your unwavering vision for a stronger Bharat has helped shape an era of transformation."

Millben also praised Modi's stewardship of relations between New Delhi and Washington. "I honor your leadership in advancing the US India relationship. You have outlasted consecutive US Presidents, some with whom you had great relationship and others you have had great grace towards, yet you never wavered in exercising clear diplomacy that upheld the interests of the Indian people coupled with the health of our two countries," she said. PM Narendra Modi Highlights Gujarat’s Leading Role in India’s Renewable Energy Transition, Targeting Green Steel and Industrial Decarbonisation.

Calling the achievement an inspiration for future generations, she added: "Now, as India's longest serving Prime Minister, you have inspired generations to dream bigger, strive harder, and contribute to the glory of the motherland."

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