Priyank Kharge Demands RSS Financial Transparency: Questions Legal Status and Tax Compliance

Karnataka Home and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has officially called upon the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to publicly disclose its legal status, organizational structure, and sources of funding. In an open letter addressed to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday, Kharge argued that an organization of its substantial scale and influence must operate under standard public accountability and statutory compliance frameworks.

The demand follows recent political frictions in Karnataka, where the ruling Congress government is reportedly exploring legal mechanisms to mandate the formal registration of unregistered bodies and their affiliate groups. Priyank Kharge Slams Election Commission over Meenakshi Natrajan's Nomination, Calls for RSS to Register.

In his communication, Kharge highlighted data from the RSS’s own recent annual reports, noting that the organization operates thousands of daily shakhas, weekly milans, and monthly mandalis across Karnataka alone. He emphasized that an entity orchestrating mass public mobilizations and uniformed route marches cannot maintain the legal status of a private or informal arrangement.

The Minister raised specific questions regarding the legal framework under which the RSS operates without formal registration, its tax compliance records, and the exact origin of its internal and external donations, including "Guru Dakshina" and foreign funding. Kharge noted that while small-scale vendors and religious trusts are legally obligated to maintain transparent public accounts, the same constitutional standards should apply to the RSS.

The development has reignited a sharp political debate between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. In response to the scrutiny, the BJP defended the RSS, with representatives accusing the Congress party of targeting nationalist organizations to divert attention from state governance challenges. ‘I Love RSS’ Campaign in Karnataka: Sangh Supporters Launch Campaign in Mandya After Priyank Kharge’s Letter to Congress-Led Government Seeking Ban on RSS Activities.

Historically, the RSS has maintained that it operates as an unregistered "body of individuals," a classification it states has been recognized by courts and the Income Tax Department, exempting it from mandatory registration requirements. According to home department sources, the state government is currently consulting with legal experts to draft rules that could enforce registration requirements for similar groups ahead of the upcoming assembly session.

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