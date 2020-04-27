Promote University Students Without Examinations: Congress’ Student Wing NSUI

NSUI. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 27: While universities across the country are pondering over different methods to conduct semester examinations amid the nationwide lockdown, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress, here on Monday, suggested that all non-final year students be promoted to the next semester without examination.

"Online classes or examinations are discriminatory against students from marginalised socio-economic backgrounds. Hence, the NSUI is against both online examinations and examinations based on online classes," national in-charge of NSUI Ruchi Gupta said. Coronavirus Impact: Class 1 to Class 9 Students in Puducherry Declared ‘All Pass’ Without Annual Examination Due to Lockdown in the UT.

"The NSUI is demanding promotion of students in non-final year and that remaining course work could be completed through extra classes once universities resume classes," Gupta said.

The NSUI said online examinations could be discriminatory due to uneven access to infrastructure and connectivity. It also demanded that the final year students must be promoted on the basis of their past performance with additional 10 per cent marks. For the extra marks, the NSUI said most students improved performance in the final year.