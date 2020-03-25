Coronavirus Impact: Class 1 to Class 9 Students in Puducherry Declared ‘All Pass’ Without Annual Examination Due to Lockdown in the UT

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, March 25: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction for a three week-long national lockdown, students of Class 1 to Class 9 in Puducherry have been declared 'All Pass' without their annual examinations. In its order, the Directorate of School Education of Puducherry stated that as the Union Territory has also braced for the lockdown, it is not feasible to conduct Annual Examination for the students of Class I to IX. "As Puducherry is under lockdown and it is not feasible to conduct Annual Examination for the students of Class I to IX. Therefore, it is decided to cancel the examinations for the Class I to IX & declare the students as "All Pass"", the notification said.

On Tuesday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy warned of one-year jail term for people who violate the prohibitory orders issued till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister said that people are coming out and arguing with the police when they have been asked to be confined inside their homes. ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, CISCE to Reschedule Examinations After March 31.

Here's the Notification:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown of the entire nation for the next 21 days beginning at midnight tonight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a special televised address to the Nation the Prime Minister said that even those nations with the best of the medical facilities could not contain the virus and that the social distancing is the only option to mitigate it.