‘Punjab Can Be Made Completely Drug Free’: Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Take War Against Drugs at Street Level in State

Chandigarh, May 16: In a step aimed at making Punjab drug free, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced to take war against drugs at village and street level with the support of the people. Addressing at gathering in SBS Nagar, the former Delhi Chief Minister said the state government has cracked the backbone of drugs and now the day is not far when it will be eliminated soon.

He said the Nasha Mukti Yatra will touch every village and town of the state to galvanize people in this war against drugs so that Punjab can be made completely drug free. Kejriwal categorically said the day is not far when due to the efforts of the government, Punjab will not only be drug-free but will also be a frontrunner state in the country. The former Chief Minister congratulated the Punjab government for the resounding success of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh. AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ To Curb Drug Abuse in Punjab.

“It is heartening to see that the villages that were hotspots of drugs are now turning drug free due to concerted efforts of the state government.” Kejriwal said earlier Bollywood movies were made to highlight the scourge of drugs but now the times have changed and the youth are excelling in the arena of sports. The former Delhi Chief Minister said earlier ministers of previous regimes used to patronise drug lords and even sell and supply the drugs in their government vehicles. Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain Wedding: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter Gets Married at Kapurthala House in Delhi, Photos Surface.

However, he said now drugs even up to quintals are being seized by the police and strict punitive action is being taken so that it acts a deterrent for others. Kejriwal said that contrary to earlier times when drug lords were shielded by the state, now 10,000 drug smugglers have been arrested out of which 8,500 are big fishes.

