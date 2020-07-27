Jaipur, July 27: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about the "behavious" of governor Kalraj Mishra. Speaking to reporters, Ashok Gehlot said, "I spoke with him regarding the letter I had written to him seven days back." The chief minister also stated that he would also petition President Ram Nath Kovind and inform him about the situation in the state, reported Hindustan Times.

Notably, on July 27, Mishra returned the file sent by the state government which requested him to allow the special assembly session in the state. It was the second time in a week, when the Congress government in the state sent a file to the Governor to get approval on its proposal to call a special assembly session quoting COVID as reasons for discussion. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Former Law Ministers Salman Khurshid, Kapil Sibal & Ashwani Kumar Write to Governor Kalraj Mishra Over Proposal to Convene Assembly Session.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to withdraw his appeal against the high court's order. The Rajasthan HC had asked Joshi to defer the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs till July 24.

Kapil Sibal, Rajasthan Speaker's counsel, told SC that Rajasthan HC passed a fresh order on July 24 which raised several other issues including interpretation of 10th Schedule. According to an ANI update, Sibal added that they'll weigh legal options and said that Friday's High Court order might be challenged.

