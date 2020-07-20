Jaipur, July 20: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot was conspiring from past six months with BJP's support to topple Congress government. Gehlot even claimed that he had been saying this, but nobody believed him.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM." Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Summoned by Rajasthan Police Over Audio Clips on 'Horse-Trading'.

Adding more, CM Gehlot said, "It is very unfortunate how Sachin Pilot played his game. No one can believe that this man (Sachin Pilot can do this)...innocent face, have good command over Hindi and English and has impressed the national media." Apart from this, the Rajasthan CM even attacked the BJP. He further said, "Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their's (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over the phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us."

Here's what Ashok Gehlot said:

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria wrote a letter to state DGP and requested him to register an FIR on the complaint of BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala and others. He wrote to DGP to register FIR over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress.

Among other development in the audiotape case, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was summoned by Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) for questioning in an investigation into allegations of horse-trading to pull down the Congress government. Meanwhile, Shekhawat has repeatedly denied the allegation that he attempted to poach Congress MLAs in Rajasthan.

